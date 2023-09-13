AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 13th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 13th: 50°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cooler air continues to be with us throughout the end of the week. We stay dry until another cold front moves in to end the week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

A stray shower is still possible, primarily in the northern tier. Otherwise skies will be mostly clear overnight. It will be cool, with highs in the mid to upper forties.

THURSDAY:

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Thursday, again with that stray shower chance. We will be below average with our highs only reaching the mid to upper sixties. It will be feeling fall-like as we end the work week.

REST OF WEEK:

Temperatures will only warm to near seventy as we get into Friday and Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny for Friday, and skies will increase to partly cloudy for Saturday. Rain chances will start to filter in late on Saturday. Before that, we will be partly sunny with highs in the low seventies.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Shower chances continue into Monday to start off the new work week. Then we dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs in the lower seventies.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

MONDAY: CLOUDS/SUN. SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70