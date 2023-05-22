AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 22ND: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 22ND: 46°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:27 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today with some showers possible. More details below:

TODAY:

Sunshine starts our day with a mostly sunny day in store for our area. During the afternoon and evening, some stray showers and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Most look to stay dry.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers may linger into tonight but most continue to stay dry. Otherwise, we are mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

We are mostly sunny again for Tuesday but it is the same story as Monday. We see the potential for stray showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front moves through late day Wednesday bringing some showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area. We see a drop in temperatures into Thursday. Sunshine returns for the end of the week. Dry weather holds for the upcoming weekend and we continue to see peeks of sunshine.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

