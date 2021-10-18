Sunshine returns for midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 36°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:21 PM

Winds in favor of lake-enhanced light rain showers and cloud cover through Monday evening. Drying out as the sun goes down, then decreasing clouds through late. If clouds clear quick enough, and winds are able to weaken enough, valley locations may see some patchy frost develop late overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

High pressure in control of the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine both days and staying dry. A west/northwest wind 10-20 mph Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Mostly clear overnight and lows near 50 degrees. A few degrees warmer Wednesday with highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s along with breezy conditions. Increasing clouds Wednesday night. Lows near 50 degrees. Warm front lifts into the region Thursday, which may bring some showers into the morning. Cold front then moves through late day, which keeps the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms into the evening. Highs Thursday ahead of the cold front in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows nearing 50 degrees. Cool Friday afternoon with highs approaching 60 degrees. Spotty showers possible as winds will stay in favor of lake-enhanced showers and cloud cover. Chance for showers continues Saturday, then slight chance for showers Sunday and for early next week.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50​​​​

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

