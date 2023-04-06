AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6TH: 30°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

THURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold fronts dropping our temperatures for the end of the workweek. High pressure builds in bringing some sunshine and dry conditions. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Drying out with broken clouds for the evening, then gradual clearing taking place after midnight. Turning partly to mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Change of scenery for tomorrow courtesy of high pressure. Partly to mostly sunny for the day and staying dry. Northwest wind 10-20 mph ushering cooler temperatures into the region. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Wind chills closer to 40 degrees for the afternoon. Mostly clear and dry for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure settles in for the weekend. Partly sunny to mainly clear conditions for us and staying dry. Slow warming trend into next week. Mild temperatures for this time of the year by Monday and getting warmer for midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING & BREEZY

LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 28

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

