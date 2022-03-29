AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 29TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 29TH: 27°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Cold conditions are with us again today as temperatures stay below average today. Highs rise into the mid 30s today which is about 15 degrees below average. Although it will be a colder day, we will see some sunshine. Snow showers and lake-enhanced clouds linger this morning before they decrease this afternoon. High pressure builds in and allows for sunshine this afternoon. Overnight, we start off mostly clear but clouds are quick to return late overnight and into Wednesday morning. Our next weather maker moves in Wednesday and starts as mixed showers in the morning. During Wednesday afternoon, temperatures reach the upper 40s and we transition over to isolated rain showers. Drier weather moves in Wednesday night.

Active weather returns Thursday as an area of low pressure and its cold front push into the region. Rain showers enter the region and there is the potential for some rumbles of thunder as we head through Thursday. Before that cold front pushes through, temperatures will reach near 70 on Thursday. We are back into the upper 40s on Friday due to that cold front moving through.

Another weak disturbance moves in Friday and results in rain and snow showers on Friday. Saturday is a quieter day with some sunshine and highs near 50. Shower chances are quick to return on Sunday with an area of low pressure entering the region. Clouds hold into Monday with a slight chance for showers and temperatures rise near 50.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: LINGERING EARLY SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: MIXED AM SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. THUNDERSTORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

