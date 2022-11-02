AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 34°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today but how long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a foggy start to the day which is causing some reduced visibility. The fog will lift throughout the morning. Aside from the foggy start, we are mostly sunny. This is due to an area of high pressure building in. Temperatures once again also reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are closer to average and it will be a colder night. This is due to mostly clear conditions. Dry weather also continues.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday as an area of high pressure is in control. Dry weather remains for Thursday. A gradual increase in our high temperatures starts on Thursday as well.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Temperatures are on the increase heading into the weekend and clouds also start to filter in. We see more of a mix of sun and clouds on Friday and turn mostly cloudy by Saturday. There is a slight chance for spotty showers on Saturday. A cold front then moves in Sunday bringing in a better chance for showers. These showers will be on and off throughout the day. Dry air filters in behind the front and so does cooler air. Temperatures slowly decline for the start of next week but we still remain above average. Sunshine returns for both Monday and Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

