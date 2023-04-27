AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27TH: 38°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Sunshine returns today as clouds decrease throughout the morning. We stay dry and quiet for our Thursday with an area of high pressure in control.

TONIGHT:

Clouds filter in overnight and temperatures stay mild.

TOMORROW:

Clouds build into Friday morning. This is ahead of showers by the afternoon. Widespread rain arrives by the evening and continues into the overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A rainy weather pattern holds through the weekend and into next week. Scattered showers move through on Saturday with an isolated thunderstorm possible. A cold front passes through the region on Sunday into Monday which brings some heavier rain to the region. Shower chances continue into the middle of next week.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

