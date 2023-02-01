AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBURARY 1ST: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBURARY 1ST: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:22 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry weather today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy start to the day. We see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with dry weather.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are partly cloudy and stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Broken clouds once again for Thursday and we stay dry. A strong cold front moves in for Thursday night bringing snow showers, an increase in winds, and colder air.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Cold for Friday and stray snow showers for part of the day. Temperatures get frigid going into Friday night and we are windy. The combination of the two results in the potential for dangerous wind chills Friday night into Saturday morning. Breezy through the weekend and we gradually warm up. There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Clouds hold Monday into Tuesday and we reach well above average into midweek.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

