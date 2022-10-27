AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 35°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today but how long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day but a wind out of the northwest is ushering in dry and cooler air. This will lead to a decrease in clouds this morning and we turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. Today will also be a dry day and near average temperature wise.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are close to average with high clouds on the increase. We are dry tonight and some patchy fog looks to develop late and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

The fog looks to lift by mid-morning. Dry weather holds throughout Friday and it is shaping up to be a nice end to the week. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the day.

WEEKEND:

Pleasant weather continues for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday and clouds start to increase on Sunday ahead of our next area of low pressure. Dry weather continues for both days this weekend and temperatures remain close to average.

NEXT WEEK:

An area of low pressure moves in for Monday. This will bring the chance for showers and they look to linger into Tuesday morning. Throughout Tuesday we dry out and stay dry into Wednesday. Sunshine also makes a return for Wednesday. Temperatures become above average during the beginning and middle of next week.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

