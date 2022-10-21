AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 37°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:17 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another cold start to the day. Do we warm up? Details below:

TODAY:

It is another cold start to the day but improvements are expected throughout the day. An area of high pressure is building in which allows for mostly sunny weather today and a southerly wind is ushering in warmer air. Today marks the start of a warming trend.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we will be mostly clear which will allow temperatures to drop quickly. It will be a cool night but not as cold as last night.

TOMORROW:

The warming trend continues for Saturday and we stay mostly sunny as that area of high pressure stays in control. A southerly wind also remains in place.

SUNDAY:

Temperatures stay above average on Sunday but there are some changes. Clouds start to increase throughout the day. This is ahead of overnight showers. These showers are due to an area of low pressure developing off the East Coast.

NEXT WEEK:

Due to that area of low pressure off the East Coast, stray showers remain possible into Monday. The unsettled weather pattern does not stop there. Shower chances continue for Tuesday but it is a slight chance. Our better chance for showers arrives late Wednesday as a cold front enters the area and these shower chances continue into Thursday due to that cold front moving through. Temperatures also remain above average for most of next week.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS POSS.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSS.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LATE DAY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

