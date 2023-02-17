AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 17°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lingering lake-effect Friday evening and early overnight. Sunshine in the near future, but it won’t last for long. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Northwest wind 10-20 mph in favor of lake-enhancement. Stray showers to flurries continue, but overall snowfall staying light. Clouds break into the predawn hours. Lows in the mid to upper teens.

TOMORROW:

High pressure builds in for the start of the weekend. Decreasing clouds into Saturday morning and sunshine continues for the afternoon. Winds out of the southwest 5-15 mph, working in favor of warmer temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 40s, slightly above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Upper-level moisture in place Sunday leading to increasing clouds. Staying dry for the end of the weekend. Highs into the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 30s. Chance for showers returns next week. Temperatures still mild for this time of the year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: STRAY LAKE-EFFECT. MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LINGERING FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 16

