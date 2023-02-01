AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 1ST: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 1ST:: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:22 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure brings another round of sunshine Thursday. Arctic cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday providing dangerously cold wind chills for the end of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Quiet conditions continue. Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Staying dry and cold with lows in the low to mid teens.

TOMORROW:

High pressure providing more sunshine for Thursday. Breezy southwest winds in favor of warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Increasing clouds for the evening and a chance for snow showers returns overnight as an arctic cold front drops into the region. Snow squalls possible overnight, which will reduce visibility on the roads. Lows near 10 degrees, but wind chill values dropping below zero.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Main concern for the week turns to an arctic cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills Thursday night through Saturday. Highs near 10 degrees in the morning, then dropping into the single digits for the afternoon. Wind gusts out of the northwest over 30 mph at times. Friday’s feels like temperatures could get as cold as -20 to -25 degrees. These values could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Gusty northwest wind also in favor of lake-effect Thursday night and Friday. Trace to 2″ of snow possible. Lows Friday night below zero for most. Winds subside Saturday, but still bitterly cold. Warmer Sunday into next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 12

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

