AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 9th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 9th: 17°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures increase into early Wednesday before a boundary moves through. After that, we start to cool off as turn back to snow! More details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers and some wintry mix will continue into the evening and the first half of the overnight primarily before midnight. After midnight, showers become more spotty. It will still be gusty out there with gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will continue to warm into the overnight before a front moves in for the first couple hours of Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for snow will be with us on Wednesday. Rain will still be possible very early in the day as temperatures will be dropping throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower forties in the morning. It will still be breezy with gusts up to 30mph on Wednesday.

REST OF WEEK:

Chances for some snow will continue into the end of the work week. Snow will be possible Thursday primairly in the afternoon with highs in the lower forties. For Friday, we will be dry until the evening when more snow moves in. Highs on Friday will reach near forty. The snow will turn to rain in the overnight on Saturday morning, but we turn back to snow as we get into Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday reach the lower forties, but that will be at the start of the day, temperatures decrease throughout the day as a low pressure system moves in. Behind the system, we cool off substantially across the region. Highs will sit in the upper twenties to near thirty on Sunday along with snow chances.

NEXT WEEK:

Chances for snow will continue into Monday for MLK Day as highs will sit in the mid to upper twenties. We finally start to dry off on Tuesday. Skies will be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid twenties.

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: LATE SNOW. WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 24