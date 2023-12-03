AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3th: 26°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Thunderstorms are still possible in the evening before becoming spotty with chances for snow on Monday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances for showers and even a storm will be possible primarily before midnight. After that, some showers will remain. Lows tonight will drop into the upper thirties to near forty with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY:

Continued chances for showers and even some wintry mixing or snow will be possible to start off the new work week on Monday. It will be cooler with highs in the mid forties. Winds will calm down a bit and skies will remain mostly cloudy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A Stray shower will remain on Tuesday, but overall we will be dry on Tuesday. It will be cooler again with highs in the upper thirties to near forty. Skies will be mostly cloudy for midweek on Wednesday. It will be chilly with highs in the mid thirties. Chances for some wintry mixes will be possible on Thursday as highs rise back to the upper thirties. We dry out again for Friday to end the work week. Highs will reach the mid to upper forties. We continue to be dry to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower fifties. Then shower chances return on Sunday to end the weekend. Highs will be in the upper forties to near fifty.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WARMER

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49