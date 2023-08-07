AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 7TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 7TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying active into tonight. When do we dry out? Details below:

TONIGHT:

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers until tonight. Showers and thunderstorms linger overnight but the severe weather threat will diminish throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight drop into the mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

We are mostly cloudy on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms being isolated to scattered during the day. Strong to severe storms are not expected at this time.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A pop-up shower remains possible Wednesday afternoon and evening but most will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms become more scattered for Thursday. By Friday, we dry out and see some broken cloud cover. This is short-lived with more showers and thunderstorms developing for Saturday. Sunday and Monday look drier with some sunshine returning to the area.

Have a great night!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. POP-UP

HIGH: 84 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 60

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

