AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 2ND: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 2ND: 20°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Drying out for today but winter weather is quick to return. More details below.

TODAY:

Showers continue to move out this morning but we hold onto the clouds throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Dry weather holds into tonight and we stay mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Our weather gets quite active going into Friday. We start the day quiet and cloudy. By the afternoon, a rain/snow mix moves in. For the evening and early overnight, we see a snow/wintry mix. As temperatures warm overnight, we see some rain mix in and it continues into Saturday. General snow accumulation looks to be 1-4 inches across the area with a light glazing of ice possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Mixed showers linger for Saturday. Dry weather returns for Sunday and Monday but we stay mostly cloudy. Our next round of showers is Tuesday before we dry out again on Wednesday.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/RAIN MIX LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING MOXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

