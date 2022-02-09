Turning cloudy later today with rain and snow showers moving in

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:33 PM

Today has started off quiet weather wise. We will see some sunshine this morning before clouds increase. Temperatures today are above average with highs in the low to mid 40s. Tonight we turn cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers moving in. These snow and rain showers become more scattered on Thursday. The clouds, rain, and snow showers are with an area of low pressure and its cold front. On Thursday, we see a mix of rain and snow showers because temperatures will rise into the 40s once again. We dry out Thursday night with an area of high pressure moving in. This area of high pressure keeps us dry into most of Friday but stubborn cloud cover holds. Another area of low pressure and its cold front move in late day Friday and for Saturday. This cold front and area of low pressure brings rain and snow showers late Friday into Saturday.

Behind that cold front, temperatures drop. We go from the 40s on Saturday to the 20s on Sunday. Dry weather returns Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. This is with an area of high pressure in place. We stay cloudy Sunday and mostly cloudy Monday. Tuesday we finally start to see those clouds on the decrease. Below average temperatures stay with us Sunday through Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: GENERALLY CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: CLOUDY.

HIGH: 20 LOW: 4

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

