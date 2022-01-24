Turning cloudy today with light snow moving in this evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24TH: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:13 PM

Some sunshine is welcoming our workweek but this will be short-lived. Cloud cover increases during the late morning and early afternoon. This is ahead of our next weather system which is an area of low pressure. Light snow will accompany this area of low pressure and moves in around the dinner time hours today. Snow showers continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Accumulation looks to be around a trace to an inch with localized higher amounts possible, especially in higher elevations. The other story this morning is the cold as temperatures are near zero and feels like temperatures are in the negatives. Highs for the day will reach the low to mid 20s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper teens. The little change in temperatures is due to a southerly wind not allowing temperatures to drop much.

Heading into Tuesday, winds turn in favor of some lake-effect clouds and spotty snow showers. These will mainly just be some flurries. Highs tomorrow are back into the upper 20s but lows are near zero. Another blast of arctic air moves in for Wednesday. We stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs only in the mid teens and overnight lows in the negatives. Dry conditions hold for Thursday with increasing cloud cover and highs back in the mid 20s.

Our next chance for snow showers returns Friday as another area of low pressure moves in. Accumulation will be light from these snow showers. Highs on Friday reach near 30. As the weekend rolls around, we stay dry but mostly cloudy. Temperatures remain in the teens and 20s for Saturday and Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 3

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 16 LOW: -6

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 19 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

