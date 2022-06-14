AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 14TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 14TH: 53°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Happy Tuesday! Clouds and some light passing showers are welcoming our day. The showers diminish early this morning and clouds decrease throughout the morning hours. By this afternoon, we turn mostly sunny. Temperatures rise into the low 80s today. Overnight, we are dry and mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible overnight, especially in valley locations. Dry and quiet weather continues for Wednesday as we remain mostly sunny. Humid and hot conditions are expected for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A warm front enters the area from the South Wednesday night and brings showers and thunderstorm potential. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Main threats are damaging wind and large hail.

Thursday is an active weather day with humid and hot conditions again. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and we are humid. A cold front enters from the West during the afternoon and brings showers and thunderstorm potential. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threats being hail and damaging winds.

Quiet weather moves in Friday and for the weekend. Sunshine returns and it is also a bit breezy on Friday. Saturday is another breezy day with some sunshine. We are also cooler with highs near 70. The low 70s continue for Sunday and so does the sunshine. Some clouds return for Monday and there is a slight chance for showers late in the day.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS.

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

