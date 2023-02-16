AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 17°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Unsettled weather returns today and we are a bit cooler for the end of the week. More details below:

TODAY:

Dry and quiet start to the day. Clouds build throughout the morning ahead of scattered rain showers this afternoon. Temperatures remain mild today.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers continue tonight and temperatures remain above average but drop into Friday. This is due to a cold front moving through.

TOMORROW:

Showers linger Friday morning. Temperatures drop throughout the day Friday. As temperatures drop, we see the potential for sleet and freezing rain to occur but accumulation looks minimal. We dry out into Friday afternoon with clouds holding.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine returns for Saturday before clouds filter back in Sunday. These clouds are ahead of showers for the beginning and middle of next week. Temperatures remain above average going into next week.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. PM SCT’D RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. AM SCT’D SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

