AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 15TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 15TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Upper-level low impacting the region through midweek. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Activity will diminish for the most part as the sun goes down, but an isolated shower still possible for the overnight. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Monday’s weather on repeat Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level low pressure system continues to impact the region. Scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder both days, best timing in the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, limited sunshine but close to average for temperatures. Highs near 80 degrees. Isolated showers possible both nights. Patchy fog developing late in areas that saw rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Ridge of high pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Mainly dry Thursday, then mostly to partly sunny Friday. Slightly warmer with a change in winds, to out of the southwest Friday. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees, then into the low to mid 80s for Friday. Mainly dry start to the weekend, then chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY & PATCHY FOG

LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS & ISO. T-STOMRS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS & ISO. T-STOMRS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter