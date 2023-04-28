AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 28TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 28TH: 38°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rainfall returns today. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds build in this morning ahead of some scattered showers this afternoon. Widespread rain arrives around dinner time today and continues into tonight. Heavier pockets of rainfall are possible at times. Temperatures today reach near average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we continue to deal with widespread rain which could be heavy at times. Lows tonight stay mild.

THIS WEEKEND:

Scattered showers for Saturday as our unsettled weather pattern takes us into the weekend. The heaviest of rain we see throughout the next few days falls Sunday into Monday. From Friday until Monday night, we could see upwards of 1-2 inches of rain across the area. Localized higher amounts are possible, especially with the potential for thunderstorms on Sunday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers continue Monday and Tuesday. The chance for showers takes us into the middle of the week. Temperatures also get cooler by midweek as high temperatures are about 10 degrees below average. A slight chance for showers remains possible going into the end of next week.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY/ISOLATED STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

