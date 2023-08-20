AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 20th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 20th: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:20 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warm and calm overnight with a chance for a shower tomorrow. When will the showers be most likely to occur? Details below:

TONIGHT:

It will be a warmer overnight as lows only drop into the low to mid sixties. Clouds will be on the increase primarily after midnight.

MONDAY:

Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off the new work week. Chances for showers will be with us in the later morning and afternoon, but chances aren’t high. It will be a bit cooler, with highs in the lower eighties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

It will be much cooler for Tuesday with highs only in the low to mid seventies. Tuesday will also be drier under partly cloudy skies. We will warm up to the mid seventies on Wednesday with more mostly sunny skies. Then chances for showers move back in starting on Thursday. Showers will continue into Friday with highs in the lower eighties,

WEEKEND:

Showers linger into the start of the weekend on Saturday. We will cool down a lot, with highs back into the lower seventies. We end the weekend drying out on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs only near seventy.

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: DRYING OUT. PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 70