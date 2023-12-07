AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7th: 25°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warm, dry, and sunny conditions move in to end the work week. Clouds will return for Saturday as we anticipate more rain moving in. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the upper twenties to near thirty for the overnight. We will be drying out along with mostly cloudy skies and a breeze from the southwest at 0 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

We end the work week on Friday with more warmth and dry conditions. There will be a mixture of clouds and sun throughout the day with highs reaching near fifty. There will be a breeze from the southeast, then moving from the south late in the morning at 0 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND:

Clouds will increase back to mostly cloudy to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs will top off in the mid fifties. Showers return to end the weekend on Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid fifties with more breezy conditions.

WORK WEEK:

A cold front moves in to start off the new work week bringing in cooler air. Highs will only reach the mid to upper thirties on Monday with chances for some snow showers. We dry out starting on Tuesday and into the end of the work week. Highs will reach the lower forties on Tuesday, then near Forty on Wednesday and Thursday. All three days will have mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN. WARMER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 39