AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26TH: 48°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Frost Advisory in effect late Friday night to Saturday morning. Warming trend for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear sky and a light wind setting the stage for a cold overnight. Conditions favorable for frost to develop, especially for valley locations. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEEKEND:

High pressure the main weather-maker through the weekend. Sunshine the case, which will help to warm us up. Highs for the weekend in the mid 70s to low 80 degrees. Saturday night’s lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday night’s lows nearing 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

High pressure takes us into early next week. Dry for Memorial Day under a mostly sunny sky. Heating up with highs into the 80s. High pressure moves out midweek. Chance for isolated to scattered rainfall returns heading into the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. FROST POSSIBLE

LOW: 36

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 49

MONDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

