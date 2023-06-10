AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10TH: 52°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are warm to end the work week with rain. When will that rain stop? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase overnight primarily after midnight. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. Drier conditions will be with us with only an isolated chance for a shower. Temperatures will drop into the lower fifties.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be similar to Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with chances for showers primarily in the afternoon and evening. Even warmer conditions will be with us with highs in the lower eighties.

START OF THE WEEK:

Shower chances will be likely on Monday as a cold front approaches. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Much cooler air will move in as highs will only be in the lower seventies. Stray showers will linger for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Clouds will break so some sunshine will peak through. We warm up a bit back to the mid seventies. Showers return on Wednesday as highs fall back into the lower seventies.

SUNDAY: Moslty Cloudy. Afternoon Shower Chance

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely.

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Broken CLouds. Few Showers

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. Peaks of Sunshine

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Chance Showers. Clouds/Sun

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Chance Showers. Clouds/Sun

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

SATURDAY : Mainly Dry. Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 77