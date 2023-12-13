AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 13th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 13th: 23°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer air and sunshine moves in to end the work week. After that clouds return for the weekend with more rain on Monday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will decrease for the overnight with still a chance for some flurries late today into early tomorrow. It will be breezy coming in from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

It will be mostly sunny and pleasant for Thusday. Highs will be in the lower forties and we will be calmer, with a breeze from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We end the work week beautiful with highs in the low fifties along with continued sunshine! Then clouds begin to increase on Saturday to start off the weekend. It will be a bit cooler, with highs near fifty. We will be mostly cloudy to end the weekend on Sunday as highs top off in the upper forties to near fifty.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers move in on Monday to start off the new work week as a low pressure system moves in. Highs will still be in the upper forties to near fifty. Temperatures fall to near forty for Tuesday’s high. But we dry out with clouds on the decrease. Then we will be mostly sunny for midweek on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid forties.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43