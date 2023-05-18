AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 18TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 18TH: 45°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:24 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today and we start to warm up. How warm do we get? Details below:

TODAY:

It is quite the cold start to the day but we warm up going into the afternoon. Sunshine is with us once again today as high pressure remains in control.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and temperatures drop quickly. We will not be as cold as last night though.

TOMORROW:

We continue to warm up into Friday with highs closer to average. Sunshine continues for the end of the week before clouds increase Friday night and showers arrive late overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers are the case Saturday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the late day hours. This is all associated with a cold front. By Sunday we are dry and mostly sunny. Sunshine continues for the beginning and middle of next week.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram