AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 11TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 11TH: 32°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure main weather-maker this week. Most staying dry and temperatures well above average for this time of the year. How long does it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

A frontal boundary over the region is the focal point for upper-level moisture. Mid and high-level clouds overhead for the evening and overnight. Light rainfall working against dry air at the surface, so most staying dry through the overnight. Main impact from the front being strong winds with gusts over 20 mph for the overnight. Lows nearing 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Weak front over the region midweek. A few sprinkles may be felt early Wednesday, but most staying dry. Clouds clear out through the afternoon. Winds out of the west with gusts over 25 mph possible. With low relative humidity and a strong wind, this creates fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Watch in effect for our Pennsylvania counties. Fire could easily spread with these conditions. Keep in mind the annual burn ban is in effect across our area, Southern Tier included. Mild for this time of the year with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry overnight under a mainly clear sky. Lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure brings plenty of sunshine for the end of the workweek. Highs both Thursday and Friday near 80 degrees. Chance for spotty showers Saturday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms increases Sunday as a cold front moves through. Cooler start to the new workweek.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY & WINDY

LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram