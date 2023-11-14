AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 14th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 14th: 30°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- Clear and cold Tuesday night with areas of frost into Wednesday morning. High pressure keeping us dry and mild through midweek. Changes ahead Friday and for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear to mostly clear for the overnight. Limited to no cloud cover and a calm wind setting the stage for areas of frost into Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW:

High pressure in place midweek. Dry Wednesday under a mostly to partly sunny sky as mid and high-level clouds filter overhead. Warming trend begins with winds now out of the southwest. Highs into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Dry and turning mainly clear for the overnight. Lows near freezing.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Few degrees warmer Thursday under plenty of sunshine. Highs near 60 degrees, which is above average for this time of the year. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Cold front moves through Friday. Chance for showers increases with this front, then temperatures drop following the front. Highs for the weekend into the 40s. Chance for showers this weekend with winds in favor of lake-effect. High pressure builds into the region early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR. AREAS OF FROST

LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

