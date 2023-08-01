AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 1ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 1ST: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:27 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure keeping us fairly quiet into midweek. Slightly warmer temperatures heading our way. Chance for rainfall in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Conditions favorable for radiational cooling to take place with a calm wind and limited to no cloud cover. Cool overnight with lows near 50 degrees. Patchy valley fog developing late.

TOMORROW:

High pressure with dry air in place for midweek. Isolated shower possible in the afternoon, but most staying dry under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Slight haze by the late day hours due to wildfire smoke. Warmer afternoon with highs near 80 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Variable clouds overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Frontal system moves in for the end of the workweek. Chance for stray showers with isolated thunderstorms Thursday, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday. Both days won’t be a washout. Highs near 80 degrees. High pressure builds in to the region just in time for the weekend. Warm and pleasant under mostly to partly sunny conditions. Chance for rainfall returns late Sunday night and early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY/SLIGHT HAZE. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW : 57

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW : 63

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

