AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 28TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 28TH: 20°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild temperature trend staying strong for the end of the workweek. Just how warm will we get? Details below:

TONIGHT:

High clouds continue for the evening and early overnight. Clearing out late and staying dry. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW:

Some much needed sunshine returns for the morning, but clouds quick to move in through late day. Still, we stay dry and mild for this time of the year with the help of a south/southwest wind. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees. Broken clouds continue for the overnight. South/southwest wind ushering in some low level-moisture with patchy drizzle possible late. Lows near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY:

An approaching front stalls to our west Friday. Broken clouds continue and a stray shower possible, but best chances staying to our west. Despite the clouds, still mild for this time of the year. Highs Friday in the low to mid 50s, about 20 degrees above average. Overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Frontal system moves through for the weekend. Chance for showers increases late day Saturday and for the overnight. Lingering showers early Sunday before drying out. Precipitation staying as rainfall with mild temperatures continuing. Highs both Saturday and Sunday into the 40s to near 50 degrees. Dry start to early next week before our next weather-maker moves in for midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 24

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter