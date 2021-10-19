Warmer than average Wednesday, frontal system moves in Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 36°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:20 PM

High pressure our main weather-maker heading into mid week. Staying clear Tuesday evening, then mostly clear overnight with just a few high-level clouds overhead. Staying dry and lows near 50 degrees.

Sunshine starts our Wednesday, which will help warm us up to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs. Breezy westerly winds continue through the afternoon. Slight increase in cloud cover by Wednesday evening, then partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight. Slight chance for a shower late. Lows near 50 degrees.

Warm front lifts into the region early Thursday, which may bring spotty showers into the morning. We’ll see a break in cloud cover before a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures ahead of the cold front reaching into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Cold front then moves through late day, which brings the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms into the evening. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall is not looking to be a concern. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Spotty showers possible Friday as winds will stay in favor of lake-enhanced showers and cloud cover. Otherwise, fall temperatures returning as afternoon highs reach into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight lows nearing 40 degrees. Chance for showers continues Saturday, but it won’t be a washout. Breezy and highs near 50 degrees. Stray showers possible Sunday and for early next week. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: LATE DAY INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: TURNING MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46​​​​

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

