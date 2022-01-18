Warmer Wednesday with a chance for showers, temperatures drop again Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18TH: 15°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Warm front lifts through the region Tuesday night. Breaks in clouds for the evening, then building cloud cover overnight. Lows in the low to mid teens early in the night, then warming into the upper teens to mid 20s into early Wednesday.

A weak frontal system moves in Wednesday. Warm front lifts early in the morning, with best chances for showers focused to our north. Best chances for showers to arrive in the Twin Tiers will be just before sunset into the early evening hours as a cold front pushes into the region from west to east. Potential to see rain mixing with light snow early as temperatures will be above freezing. Breezy southwest winds helping temperatures Wednesday to near 40 degrees. Any melting snow during the day will quickly freeze as temperatures drop into the overnight. Black ice is possible. Cold front passes into the overnight, and winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers. Snowfall staying light, generally around 0.5″ or less. Lows near 20 degrees.

Cold front drops our temperatures Thursday, but also sets us up for stray light lake-effect showers. Best chances for showers will be in our northern and western counties. Highs near 20 degrees. Lake-effect tapers into the overnight. Lows near zero degrees. Wind chill temperatures dropping below zero. Mainly dry Friday and Saturday. Highs into the teens Friday, then overnight lows near zero degrees. Wind chill temperatures again below zero degrees. Highs Saturday near 20 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday and for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 1

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 16 LOW: -5

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 6

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 2

