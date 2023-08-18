AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 18TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 18TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold front drops our temperatures and humidity for the end of the workweek. Pleasant weekend ahead with a warming trend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Spotty to isolated showers sticking with us for the evening, but rainfall stays light. Otherwise, gradual clearing for the overnight. Breezy and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND:

Isolated shower may linger for the Finger Lakes into the early Saturday morning, but most staying dry. High pressure takes hold, which will allow for an afternoon of sunshine. Pleasant with low humidity and highs into the mid 70s. Mainly clear and cool for the overnight. Lows nearing 50 degrees. Another round of sunshine Sunday combined with a southwest wind will help temperatures into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Overnight lows into the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Weak cold front Monday with limited moisture. Few showers possible for the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Stray rainfall may linger overnight into early Tuesday before high pressure takes hold of the region midweek. Highs near 80 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING LIGHT SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS LATE

LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE, THEN SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW : 54

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

