AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 16TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 16TH: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rainy and cool end to the workweek. Some sunshine and warmer temperatures in the near future, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers continue through the evening, tapering after sunset. Decreasing clouds late, but fog continues. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Low pressure impacting the region through the weekend, but should stay far enough east to have minimal impact on the region. With afternoon heating, a quick shower or rumble of thunder may develop. Best chances for rain staying to our east, though. Mix of sun and clouds and warmer this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows falling into the 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Low pressure lingers Monday, which may bring isolated rainfall for the late day hours. Chance for rainfall increases midweek, but it won’t be a washout. Otherwise, warmer week ahead as summer officially starts Wednesday. Highs back to near 80 degrees and warmer.

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. CLEARING WITH FOG LATE

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

