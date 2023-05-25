AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25TH: 47°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday is the coldest day of the week. Frost Advisory in effect for the overnight. Warming up in time for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear sky and a light wind setting the stage for a cold overnight and for frost to develop. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY:

Warming trend takes us into the weekend. High pressure also still in place, providing quiet conditions. Sunshine Friday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Clear and dry for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

High pressure the main weather-maker through the weekend. Sunshine the case, which will help to warm us up. Highs for the weekend in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Saturday night’s lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday night’s lows nearing 50 degrees. Dry for Memorial Day under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Heating up with highs into the 80s. Chance for isolated rainfall returns heading into the end of the workweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. AREAS OF FROST

LOW: 33

FRIDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 50

MONDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 84 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram