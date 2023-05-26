AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26TH: 74°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26TH: 48°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today. How long does it last. Details below:
TODAY:
Sunshine returns today. It is a cold start to the day but we warm up to near 70 this afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Temperatures drop back down into the 30s.
TOMORROW:
We continue to warm up going into the weekend with above average temperatures returning. Sunshine also takes us into the weekend.
REST OF THE WEEK:
A quiet weather pattern takes us into next week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures start to reach 10-15 degrees above average by the middle of next week.
Have an amazing day!
FRIDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 70 LOW: 37
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW: 47
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 83 LOW: 51
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 86 LOW: 54
TUESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 87 LOW: 54
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 89 LOW: 56
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 90 LOW: 58
