AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22nd: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22nd: 37°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:15 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmth and dry conditions will move in for the work week. When will rain return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances for a shower will remain as we get into the evening, after that, we will begin to dry out for the new work week. Overnight lows drop into the upper thirties to near forty along with a northwesterly breeze of 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY:

We start off the new work week with decreasing clouds. Skies will be mostly sunny as we get into the afternoon. Windy conditions will calm down to 0 to 10 mph from the northwest again. Highs on Monday will reach the mid fifties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Warmth will continue to move in

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59