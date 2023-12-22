AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22nd: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22nd: 21°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmth continues to filter into the region as we approach Christmas. Chances for showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and into the start of Sunday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will move back in for the overnight so we will be mostly cloudy. It will be on the dry side with lows dropping into the upper twenties to near thirty along with calm conditions.

SATURDAY:

Few showers will be possible for Saturday to start off the weekend. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy again with a light breeze from the south at 0 to 10 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain will continue into the start of Sunday. Showers will be possible for the morning, after that, we start to dry out to end the day. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the upper forties. Temperatures will top off in the lower fifties on Christmas Day along with msotly cloudy skies. It will pleasant for the holiday. Showers return starting on Tuesday with highs still in the lower fifties. Rain continues into midweek on Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid fifties. After that, a cold front moves in on Thursday morning bringing in cooler air. Highs will sit in the mid forties with more showers. After that, stray flurries will be possible on Friday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower forties.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

CHRISTMAS DAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY.

HIGH: 42