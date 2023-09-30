AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 30th: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmth moves in along with sunshine to end the weekend. How long will pleasant conditions continue? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Calm conditions will move back in for the overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with patchy fog moving in after midnight. Overnight lows drop into the upper forties to near fifty.

SUNDAY:

We end the weekend with pleasant conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with highs in the upper seventies to near eighty.

WORK WEEK:

We start off the new work week similar to Sunday. Highs near eighty under mostly sunny skies. With a high pressure in our area, we will get more heat for midweek along with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will be in the low to mid eighties for Tuesday through Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday, and partly cloudy for Thursday. Showers return for Friday into Saturday as temperatures fall back to below average.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PATCHY FOG

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PATCHY FOG

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67