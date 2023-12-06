AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 6th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 6th: 25°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmth starts to move in but more chances for rain/snow will be possible tomorrow. After that, we dry out Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50’s. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Snow flurries will still be possible for the evening before drying out before midnight. It will be chilly overnight with lows in the mid twenties along with a breeze from the northweast at 0 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Snow will continue early in the morning on Thursday closer to 4-5am and will last throughout the rest of the morning and will dissipate in the afternoon. It will be warmer on Thursday with highs in the lower forties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We dry out to end the work week on Friday. Highs will sit near fifty along with a mixture of clouds and sun. We continue to be dry to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs will reach the mid fifties along with continued mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers move back in early on Sunday and will last throughout the day. It will be warmer with highs in the upper fifties.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers and even some snow will persist into Monday to start off the new work. A cold front moves in early on Monday bringing in cooler air. Highs on Monday will only reach the lower forties. We dry out for Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid forties. Both days under mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN. WARMER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 43