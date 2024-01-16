AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 16th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 16th: 16°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We dry out after the snow earlier with continued below freezing temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday before more snow moves in to end the work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the decrease for the evening and overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight along with very chilly conditions. Temperatures will fall to the single digits with a breeze from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

We will have a mixture of clouds and sun on Wednesday for midweek. It will be on the cold side behind the system that moved through today. Temperatures will only reach the upper teens to near twenty with a breeze from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More snow chances move back in for Thursday as a low pressure system approaches the region. Snow will start in the morning and will las throughout the day. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper twenties. More snow will move in on Friday as the low presusre system moves through. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid twenties. Behind the front, we get cooler but drier. Skies will be mainly cloudy, with highs only in the mid to upper teens. Clouds decrease for Sunday and we will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be warmer with highs back to the mid to upper twenties.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures continue to increase for the new work week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper thirties along with a mix of clouds and sun. Then highs will be in the mid forties on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 19 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 17 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45