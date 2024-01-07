AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 7th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 7th: 17°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We dry out for the overnight as warmer air starts to move in to start the work week. More active weather moves in as we get closer to midweek. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly cloudy for the overnight as we finally dry out. Temperatures fall to the mid twenties overnight, so it can get icy for areas not plowed very well. There will be a breeze from the northwest at 0 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Monday to start off the new work week. It will be warmer out with highs reaching the upper thirties. There will be a breeze form the west now at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Snow moves in late in the morning on Tuesday. Then we turn to rain in the mid afternoon into the evening. Highs on Tuesday reach the lower to mid forties. Rain will continue overnight, as lows only drop into the upper thirties, and will continue into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will reach near forty. We see some dry conditions return on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs still near forty. Rain moves back in to end the work week on Friday as another low pressure system moves in. It will remain on the warmer side with highs in the lower forties. Rain and even some snow will be possible on Saturday to start off the weekend. It will start off with some snow as temperatures stay chilly, but we turn back to rain when we warm up. Highs on Saturday reach near forty. Then we dry out again on Sunday to end the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs only near thirty behind the low.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30