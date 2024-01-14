AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14th: 16°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We dry out for the overnight leaving behind a sunny but chilly holiday. After that we will see more chances for snow flurries. More details below:

TONIGHT:

We will be partly cloudy throughout the overnight. It will be chilly and breezy, with lows dropping into the lower teens and a breeze from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

MLK DAY:

There will be a mixture of clouds and sun on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will be cooler and calmer with highs in the low to mid twenties and a breeze form the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The chance for snow returns on Tuesday. A system moves acorss the coast and our region will see a little of that. Otherwise it will be mainly cloudy with highs still in the low to mid twenties. We will dry up a bit on Wednesday for midweek. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs only near twenty. More chances for snow return on Thursday for the second half of the work week as another low pressure system approaches the region. Highs stick in the mid twenties. Snow will continue into Friday to end the work week with highs in the low to mid twenties. Behind the low, we cool off to start off the weekend. Highs will be in the upper teens on Saturday with more snow chances. Then we dry out to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper twenties.

MONDAY: CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 24 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 17 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26