AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 11th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 11th: 16°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:56 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We dry out overnight and will see peaks of sunshine tomorrow before snow returns in the evening. Snow will turn to rain Saturday morning before we turn back to snow behind a front. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Stray flurries will persist into the overnight along with mostly cloudy skies. It will be much calmer with winds from the west at 0 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Some sunshine will peak through on Friday, then clouds move back in for the afternoon and into the evening. Snow will move in for the evening and into the overnight before turning back to rain overnight. It will be warm with highs near forty late in the day.

WEEKEND:

Showers will be with us to start off Saturday in the early morning. Temperatures will reach near forty early in the day. Then a front moves in the mid morning and we start to cool off. After that, we turn back to snow closer to 6AM and we stay that way for the rest of the day as temperatures fall. It will be much cooler to end the weekend on Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper twenties along with chances for snow.

NEXT WEEK:

We will be drier for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Skies will be mianly cloudy with only a slight chance for a flurry. Highs will remain in the mid to upper twenties. Chances for snow will return on Tuesday as a system moves up the coast. Our area will recieve the tail end of it, so not a lot of snow is likely. Highs will still be in the mid to upper twenties. Chances for snow continue into midweek on Wednesday. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid twenties. Snow showers persist into Thursday as highs will reach the mid to upper twenties.

FRIDAY: LATE SNOW THEN RAIN. WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW. BREEZY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27