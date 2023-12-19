AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 19th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 19th: 22°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We dry out overnight with more warmth and sunshine for midweek. We will be near seasonal temperatures to end the work week with more clouds moving in. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Slight chances for a flurry will still be possible for the evening, but we will be drying out to end the day and into the overnight. It will be very chilly tonight with lows in the low to mid twenties along with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY:

We will warm up substantially for midweek. Highs will be in the low to mid forties on Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies.

REST OF WEEK:

We will see a mix of clouds and sun for Thursday and into Friday as we round out the work week along with highs fall into the upper thirties. More clouds move in for the weekend. The highs on Saturday will top off in the lower forties and into the mid to upper forties on Sunday for Christmas Eve.

NEXT WEEK:

It will be even warmer on Christmas Day. Highs will reach near fifty along with broken clouds. Then showers return on Tuesday with highs in the upper forties.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

CHRISTMAS DAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48