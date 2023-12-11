AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11th: 24°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We dry out tonight into tomorrow as high pressure system moves in. This will bring in more warmth and sunshine for the rest of the work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the mid twenties overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as we begin to dry out across the region. Winds will come from the west at around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

A high pressure system moves in for your Tuesday as we continue to dry out. We will have mid to high level clouds with a slight chance for a shower in the later evening. Highs will top off in the low to mid forties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front moves in late Tuesday and into Wednesday bringing in cooler air and more slight chances for a flurry. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper thirties along with mostly cloudy skies. We warm up to near forty on Thursday along with a mix of clouds and sun. Then skies clear with only some mid to high level clouds for Friday. We warm up a lot with highs near fifty to end the work week!! Clouds return for the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid forties on Saturday and in the upper forties to near fifty on Sunday.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Showers return on Monday to start off the new work week as another low pressure system moves in. Highs on Monday will rise to the mid forties.

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45