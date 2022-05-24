AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 24TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 24TH: 45°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Happy Tuesday! The weather is on repeat today as it is a quiet day with an area of high pressure still in control. Lingering high-level clouds move out this morning but we are not done with the clouds. Moisture surges in from the South today which increases our clouds. By this afternoon, we are partly to mostly cloudy. Due to this moisture, isolated drizzle is possible but most see a dry Tuesday. Highs today reach the low 70s. Overnight, we are partly to mostly cloudy while staying dry. Lows are near 50 degrees. High pressure remains in control for Wednesday and the quiet weather continues. Wednesday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Changes are on the way for Thursday. Clouds build for the day and this is ahead of our next weather system. Rain showers move in late Thursday. These showers continue into Friday and isolated thunderstorms are possible. By Friday, we are in the 70s still and start to get a bit muggy.

Due to our weather pattern slowing down for the weekend, showers now carry over into the weekend. There is a chance for showers on Saturday and a slight chance for lingering showers for parts of Sunday. This weekend is not a washout but need to keep the rain gear on standby. An area of high pressure moves in for late Sunday and for Monday. This will dry us out and give us a mix of sun and clouds. We rise near 80 on Sunday and into the mid 80s on Memorial Day.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

