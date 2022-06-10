Second graders from Pine City Elementary School are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the second group asked, “what happens if lightning touches water?”

Bodies of water frequently get struck by lightning. A charge builds up along the water’s surface before the strike occurs. Then, most of the electrical discharge occurs near the water’s surface as the strike happens. Fish, for example, are not harmed as much as they are swimming below the surface of the water. But, this is why it is very dangerous for people to be swimming or boating during a thunderstorm.

Other object that are frequently struck by lightning include anything medal and trees. Especially trees standing tall and alone in an open field.



Best bet is when thunder roars, go indoors.